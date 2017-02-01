The Project
WordPress.com has launched a new partnership with Rebrand Cities to get small businesses online.
There are 28 Million small businesses that drive the American economy, forty-six percent (46%) of these entities operate without a website. The absence of a web presence has led to trillions of dollars of unrealized business in neighborhoods all across America.
“We are rethinking how the web can work for all businesses to transform communities, neighborhoods and cities to close the digital divide.”Hajj FlemingsFounder of Rebrand Cities
“Getting the privilege to partner & learn from Alicia & Kay & their businesses have made me rethink how the Web needs to work, for their work.”John MaedaGlobal Head of Design at Automattic